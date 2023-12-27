Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman amid His Addiction Struggles

Cher has filed for a conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate.

via Page Six:

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the music icon has requested to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate over concerns that he cannot properly take care of himself or “manage his own financial resources” because of his alleged struggles with drug abuse.

In the documents, Cher, 77, claimed she has not been able to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because his “current mental and physical health issues” leave him “unable to form or express a preference” concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.

The documents further detail Cher’s concern that her 47-year-old son cannot handle his finances, claiming in the docs that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Cher noted in the filing that Allman makes $120,000 a year and that he “is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit.”

Allman — whose father was late musician Gregg Allman — is Cher’s youngest son.

Cher also marked that Elijah has an estimated $0 value in personal property.

Reps for the “Believe” singer did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

A court date regarding the conservatorship is set for March 6, 2024.

The filing, which was first reported by The Blast, comes three months after Page Six reported Cher hired a group of men to “kidnap” Allman from a New York City hotel room in 2022 with the “greatest and best intentions possible” to get him help for his drug addiction.

The “kidnapping” took place while Allman was at a hotel trying to save his marriage to his estranged wife, Marieangela King, whom he married in 2013.

Before Cher successfully had his son taken to a rehab clinic, he was living with King without electricity in their Beverly Hills residence, a source told Page Six at the time.

“Elijah is such a lovely, lovely guy,” a longtime friend of Cher told Page Six in September.

“He’s got his mom’s amazing sense of humor and he’s a really talented musician.

“I’m sure he has his demons — we all do — but it’s such a shame to hear all of this as he had been doing so well.”

He previously admitted to the Daily Mail in 2014 that he struggled with drug abuse and at one point was on painkillers, smoking heroin and heavily drinking.

Although Cher denied plotting a kidnapping for his son — despite King also describing the event in divorce documents seen by Page Six — she spoke out about her son’s struggles in a statement to Peoplein October.

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children,” she noted.

“You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

“But it’s joy, even with heartache,” she continued.

“Mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

Cher is also the mother of Chaz Bono, 54, whom she welcomed with her first husband, late musician Sonny Bono.

