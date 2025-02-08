Chelsea Handler Reveals Why Her Friends ‘Loved’ Her Relationship with 50 Cent — Even If It Was Short-Lived

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

There’s no love lost between 50 Cent and Chelsea Handler.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the comedian, 49, praised the rapper, who she briefly dated after he appeared on her E! talk show, Chelsea Lately, in 2010.

“He was beautiful, he was a sweetheart, he was so sweet,” she said of 50 Cent, 49.

Advertisement

The I’ll Have What She’s Having author went on to share that her friends were also fans of the “In da Club” artist when they were together.

“All my friends, when I dated him, just f—ing loved it, because he’d come over to our house every night and he’d have like a Lamborghini one day and then like a yellow Ferrari the next day,” she explained. “Meanwhile, I realized he was borrowing all these cars from different dealerships. I was like, ‘You can do that?’ You know? I’m like, ‘Oh.'”

“Then I got a Bentley. I got a chocolate Bentley because he kept coming over every night and he had a different car, so as a joke, I went and bought a chocolate Bentley,” she added. “I didn’t know you could borrow cars as a celebrity.”

Advertisement

However, when the pair went their separate ways, Handler joked that she was left with the luxury car.

“So I went and bought a chocolate Bentley and then we broke up,” she recalled. “So there I am stuck with this chocolate Bentley like a f—ing white dumb b—- a–hole driving around like I’m some rapper and I had that Bentley, which was a really nice car, by the way, I had that Bentley for like two years.”

Handler admitted during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan that the pair dated “very casually.”

“He’s a very sweet, nice guy,” Handler said. “I was sampling, kind of, the atmosphere, seeing what was out there, and I was satiated.”

Advertisement

She shared that the Power actor was “the complete antithesis of what you’d imagine,” but she didn’t always love being pampered by him.

“I don’t really like when men buy me ridiculous gifts, especially when I don’t know them well,” she said at the time, noting that 50 Cent frequently tried wooing her and she would end up returning his presents back to him. “I can buy my own gifts. I really don’t like gifts from rappers, in general, since I’m not a hooker.”

More than a decade later, she reflected on the pair’s romance, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I love 50 Cent, he was fun. He was just a sweetheart and he was fun to be around.”

“My friends loved hanging out with him. I loved hanging out with him. It was a pretty short-lived romance, it was only two months. But yeah, I mean, if I saw him I’d definitely have a drink with him.”

Advertisement

via: People