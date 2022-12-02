Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer [Video]

It looks like we are in for a bumpy ride.

via: E! News

The shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.

For starters, Karen Huger makes a bold claim about Robyn Dixon’s ex-husband turned fiancé. “There’s so much I know about Robyn Dixon,” she tells Ashley Darby, “including Juan’s other woman that looks like me.”

Karen later confronts Robyn during a heated exchange and calls her and Juan’s relationship a “fake-ass marriage.”

But Karen isn’t safe from the rumor mill either as Charrisse Jackson Jordan tells the group, “Karen Huger, she was f–king the help in the bathroom.” Cut to Karen declaring, “I don’t need my friends saying that I’m a prostitute.”

Gizelle Bryant also has questions about Mia Thornton’s marriage, specifically if she and husband Gordan invite third parties into the bedroom. “She likes to watch and Gordon likes other women,” Gizelle tells Mia’s best friend Jacqueline Blake before asking her, “So you never said, ‘Pick me?'”

Jacqueline later explodes, telling Mia, “I would never f–king sleep with your husband!”

When it comes to Gizelle’s love life, the teaser shows a cameo from her ex-husband Jamal. “Did he kiss me? Yes,” she later tells a friend. “But not that night. Like, the next day.”

Meanwhile, Ashley is struggling to get over ex-husband Michael amid their ongoing divorce. “I do still have some romantic feelings for him,” she admits to her Uncle Lump, who dishes out a dose of tough love by telling the Bravo star, “What are you thinking? Get some help.”

But it’s not all relationship drama, as Robyn reveals plans to elope with Juan in Jamaica, plus Wendy Osefo is hospitalized for a health issue.

See everything that’s still to come—including a tropical cast getaway that goes off the rails—in the trailer above.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.