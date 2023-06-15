Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Insists She 'Not A Porn Star' Despite Revealing 'Sex-Worker' Routine

Sami Sheen is clearing the air about her career.

via: AceShowbiz

Sami Sheen insisted that she is “not a porn star.” After revealing her “sex-worker” job routine to her viewers, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards uploaded a follow-up video to “clear some things up.”

In the short clip uploaded on her TikTok account on Saturday, June 10, the 19-year-old began stating, “Okay, I need to clear some things up. I am not a [porn] star and I do not meet up with people.” She went on to clarify, “I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that.”

The OnlyFans model then explained, “But I also have no judgment towards the people who do do that. That’s just not my line of work, and that’s not something I’m comfortable with doing. The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans].”

“And if people did their f**king research, they’d know that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work,” Sami bluntly reminded. She further reflected on her job as a model of the adult platform, “I’ve been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job.”

“There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me wanna get a different job at the moment,” the teen continued. “And I don’t know why people are so judgmental towards it if I love it.”

Sami then listed what she liked about her job, “And it makes me happy and it’s boosted my confidence so much. And I can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours. Like, it just makes me happy. I love my job so much.”

In the end, Sami stated, “Yeah, I could go on for hours explaining myself, but I don’t need to do that. I shouldn’t have to do that. I wanted to keep this short and clear things up.”

A few days before sharing the TikTok video, Sami described herself as a “sex worker” in a “get ready with me” clip wherein she shared her routine pre-working. In the Thursday, June 8 video, she addressed one popular question from her viewers, “I think one of the main questions I get asked by all my subscribers is, ‘when can we see the nips?’ ”

“I know you’re probably thinking like, ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored? But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything,” she elaborated. “I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing.”