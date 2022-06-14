Charlie Sheen Blames Denise Richards After Daughter Joins OnlyFans: “She's Living With Her Mother”

Charlie Sheen isn’t happy that his daughter is now on OnlyFans. After Sam “Sami” Sheen signed up for the adult-only platform, the former “Two and a Half Men” star appears to blame his ex Denise Richards since it happened after their eldest daughter moved back in with her.

via: Page Six

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

He adds, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sami, who turned 18 in March, announced her adult business venture on Instagram Monday with a sultry swimsuit snap, urging her followers to “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more ?.”

The teenager’s bio on the subscription-based social media platform, which is often used to post nude or partially nude photos and videos at a premium price, reads: “hey ? subscribe to see exclusive content ? ?.”

Sami also promised to “upload new content 2-3 times a week” and encouraged her subscribers to chat with her privately.

After news broke, Richards, 51, told us exclusively, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

In September 2021, Sami made headlines after posting a TikTok video in which she claimed she was “trapped in an abusive household” while living with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum.

“There are certain rules, and I enforce them,” Richards responded at the time. “And [at Charlie’s], there’s different rules at that house, and that’s OK.”

A source tells Page Six exclusively that Sami moved back in with her mom “within the last month.”

Richards said in February that their relationship was still “strained,” but the two seem to be on better terms these days.

In March, the “Wild Things” actress gave her daughter an 18th birthday shout-out on Instagram, saying she loved her “unconditionally” and felt “very blessed & grateful” to be her mom.

Then last month, the pair spent Mother’s Day together.

“Happy mother’s day!!” Sami captioned pictures of their outing. “I love u so much mom. U have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life ???.”

Richards and Charlie married in 2002, but their relationship began to go downhill before they welcomed their other daughter, 16-year-old Lola Sheen, in 2005.

“When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly,” Richards said in a 2020 episode of “RHOBH.”

“It was a very dark time. Very toxic. And I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her.”

In 2011, the “Starship Troopers” actress adopted another daughter, Eloise Richards. She then married Aaron Phypers in 2018.

As for Charlie, the infamous playboy went on to marry actress Brooke Mueller in 2008, but they were divorced by 2011. He and Mueller, 44, share 13-year-old twins Bob and Max.

The actor welcomed his first child, daughter Cassandra Estevez, with high school sweetheart Paula Speert in 1984.