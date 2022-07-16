Charles Barkley’s Message To The LGBTQ+ Community: ‘I Love You!’ [Video]

Charles Barkley has a strong message for LBGTQ fans.

via: BET

Charles Barkley has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and most recently, he gave his candid support in a video that’s now gone viral.

In a video that appeared to be posted on TikTok and spread across Twitter, the NBA Hall-of-Famer said, “if you’re gay and transgender, I love you!”

He added: “I want to say this: If you’re gay and transgender, I love you! Hey and if anybody give you s**t, you tell them Charles said ‘F**k you!’” The comments elicited cheers.

Charles Barkley: “If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell em Charles says ‘f**k you!’” pic.twitter.com/e8ak8E7TNK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 16, 2022

The footage indicated that the location was Harveys Lake Tahoe, which is a casino and hotel located in Stateline, Nevada.

Barkley has a history of being a vocal critic of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. In 2016, he spoke out against a North Carolina law that barred trans people from using the bathroom that aligned with their gender identity and instead required them to use the one that aligned with their biological sex.

In 2017, Barkley called for the 2017 All-Star Game that was set to take place in Charlotte to be moved because of the legislation. The NBA later relocated the event.

It cost nothing to be an ally.