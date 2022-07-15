Charlamagne Tha God's Late Night Show Has a New Title for Season 2 — and a New Format [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God’s late night series is getting a rebrand and a format shake-up at Comedy Central.

via: People

On Friday, Comedy Central announced that the series — previously called Tha God’s Honest Truth — will be returning this month under a new title and format.

Now called Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, the half hour show will move into a panel format, according to a release, with “unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities, and thought-leaders across the political spectrum” coming together to break down the biggest news headlines.

All of this debuts on July 28, following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

“Last year I shared Tha God’s Honest Truth about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems,” said Charlamagne (né Lenard McKelvey) in a statement. “I want to discuss solutions.”

“Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f—k s—t going on in the culture, Hell of A Week will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy,” he added. “Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

The show — which is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Charlamagne — will offer fans “a hilarious and unfiltered take on the most talked about topics,” the release reads.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Charlamagne said he and his guests will be giving their take on the top headlines of the week.

“Is the news terrorizing your timeline? Is the Supreme Court causing your anxiety to rise higher than gas prices? Don’t worry we got you,” he shared. “I mean not really, there’s nothing we can really do but you can watch Hell of A Week on Comedy Central.”

“I got the best and brightest comedians, political figures and cultural influencers joining me to break down the biggest stories,” he added.

Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God premieres Thursday, July 28th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.