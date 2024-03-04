Charlamagne Tha God ‘Shocked’ that Wendy Williams’ Family Signed Off on Documentary | lovebscott.com

Charlamagne Tha God is weighing in on Lifetime’s “hard to watch” Wendy Williams documentary.

He says he’s“shocked” her family signed off on it.

via Page Six:

Last weekend, Lifetime aired “Where Is Wendy Williams,” a two-day, four-hour documentary showing the shocking decline of the former talk show host’s health due to progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host — who got his big break in radio working on her “Wendy Williams Experience” on 107.5 WBLS from 2006 to 2008 — told us: “It was sad and I was just like, damn, man.”

“I don’t know who she has around her that truly cares and I was very very shocked and surprised to see that her family was executive producers of this project,” he added.

Wendy Williams’ former DJ claims talk show staff didn’t know ‘extent’ of host’s illnesses — years after saying they were too ‘afraid’ to speak up

The 45-year-old said, “I know her son, Kevin, her niece, nephew, sister and brother all love her and care for her so it’s very interesting to see them participate in this documentary knowing the state she was in. I was just like, damn. You could look at her and tell something’s not right, so why would you want this out there?”

But the “Shook One” author says that documentary doesn’t erase her legacy.

“You can’t erase who Wendy Williams is,” he told us, “You just have to look at all of this in the totality of her existence. Her story is not over. That’s the beauty about life: it is never over until it’s over.

“She had a stellar radio career. She had a stellar fourteen-year run on TV. This is just the current chapter for Wendy Williams,” he said.

Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams posing at party.

The South Carolina native said, “It is not the end for Wendy Williams because she is still here on this planet.”

He added, “I just hope that we all can learn from this. When you see great people fall, don’t laugh; learn from it. It was just poor life choices.”

The entire situation is sad. Truly.