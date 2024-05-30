Charlamagne Tha God Says Diddy Had Wendy Williams Fired From Hot 97 for Suggesting He Was Gay | lovebscott.com

Diddy has been subject to rumors that he’s interested in men for some time now, and according to Charlamagne Tha God, that’s all thanks to Wendy Williams.

“Wendy’s whole thing was Diddy was gay,” Charlamagne said around the 1:44:15 hour mark of a recent Flagrant podcast episode. “That’s why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy ’cause that’s when Bad Boy was smoking hot. She got fired for putting that out there.”

Charlamagne speaks on Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters," and confirms that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he’s gay. (? FLAGRANT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5d4Xr9AUyW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024

Back in 1998, Williams was fired from Hot 97—and she said the reason was that she was going to reveal evidence that Sean Combs is gay, claiming to have photographic proof of him being intimate with another man, per Daily Beast.

It’s unclear if Wendy has spoken about her allegations before, but they have been known, with VH1 reporting on the rumors in 2015. They later mended their relationship in 2017 when Diddy appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, as Us Weekly points out.

Gene Deal, Diddy’s former bodyguard, also addressed Williams’ firing in 2022.

“The power [Diddy] had with the radio stations in New York, motherfuckers didn’t breathe hard if [Diddy] didn’t want them to,” he told The Art of Dialogue. “[Diddy] got one of the hottest DJs off Hot 97 because she wanted to put up a picture of him getting his pants pulled down.”

He added, “[Diddy] told Hot 97 if they didn’t get rid of her before he got back in New York, that they was not going to get any music from any of his friends, any of the record labels executives that was cool with him. Everyone was going to boycott their station.”

Earlier this year, Lil Rod accused Combs of sexual assault and claimed that Diddy had sex with Meek Mill and Usher, though neither of the artists were directly named in the lawsuit. Both have since denied the allegations.