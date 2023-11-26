Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Future Of 'The Breakfast Club' Amid DJ Envy Legal Drama

Charlamagne tha God says he wants “The Breakfast Club” to usher in new talent.

via: HipHopDX

During a recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Charlamagne was asked whether he’d carry on the torch for the hit show in the event his co-host was removed due to his legal issues.

“I think you kind of have to, right?” he began. “You know what I mean? Because I think The Breakfast Club is bigger than any of us as individuals. I’ve always felt like that.

“My mind… what I always wanted for The Breakfast Club was new talent constantly comes in and is a part of this… is under this umbrella of the club. So whether Angela Yee is there or I’m there or Envy’s there, the platform can still continue,” he added.

Charlamagne continued: “I’ve never felt like The Breakfast Club was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was.”

Citing The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and others, the longstanding radio host went on to explain that in order to achieve longevity in this game, those kinds of changes are needed. He added that fans have yet to experience that concept because the popular syndicated iHeartRadio show has become the first with a long enough run to require that.

Over the course of the last few weeks, DJ Envy has been linked to a scandal involving his former business partner and alleged real estate scammer Cesar Pina, who was recently arrested for wire fraud.

As the details surrounding the ordeal began making the rounds online last month, old clips of Envy talking about its validity started surfacing on social media. One clip, in particular, took cyberspace by storm as it showed the radio personality admitting to being warned against the undertaking in its earliest stages.