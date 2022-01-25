Charlamagne Says Kanye West's Bar About Pete Davidson Was "Corny as Hell" [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t like the way Kanye West called out Pete Davidson in “Eazy,” calling the bars he dropped on The Game’s new single “corny as hell.”

During a recent episode of “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast, the “Breakfast Club” host said Ye’s bar about his estranged wife’s new rumored boyfriend was “corny as hell.”

“What happened to Jesus?” Charlamagne asked. “What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records, now all of a sudden you want to beat up Pete Davidson? I didn’t respect it.”

“I just thought the line was corny…and I think about what he said on ‘Drink Champs‘ when he said he used all the backpack rappers,” the host added. “And now you see him hanging out with all the street rappers now. He’s hanging out with all these guys just so he can say that line. But I want all you street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is, the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon’ keep their hands in Kanye West’s pockets, cause wolves don’t make good house pets. And Kanye gon’ learn that.”

Charlamagne also said that he’s “been tired” of Ye’s antics, however, he wished the “All Of The Lights” rapper good luck in all of his future endeavors.

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye spoke about his soon-to-be ex-wife’s new man on the track “Eazy.” He rapped, “God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The Donda spitter also spoke about the “Saturday Night Live” star during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. He said that he wasn’t allowed to drop his kids off at home because Kardashian’s “new boyfriend” was there. “Took my kids back, I’m driving them and North is like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something,’” Ye said. “I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house, where I can’t go to.”

