Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split, Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have broken up and ended their engagement.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Batman actress and Magic Mike actor have called off their engagement.

The two first became an item after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred, and got engaged a year ago.

Reps for both stars have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Tatum, 44, joined Kravitz in seeing a production of a play by Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6. However, Kravitz, 35, has in recent weeks been spotted out and about without her engagement ring, including on a recent outing with Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

“Art is our love language,” Kravitz told PEOPLE upon Blink Twice’s Aug. 23 premiere when asked about collaborating with Tatum again in the future. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

“This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum told PEOPLE in July. “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

He added at the time, “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you’re really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

via: People

