Channing Tatum Is Still Fighting Over Paying Support, Jenna Dewan Wants To Move On

Channing Tatum is ready for war with his ex-Jenna Dewan over support payments.

via: The Blast

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the ‘Magic Mike’ star is asking the judge in the ongoing divorce case to set a date for a trial over “child support, spousal support, and division of property.”

We’re told the couple is trying to negotiate a settlement of their finances, which would include these issues, but Channing isn’t letting it go.

In the new legal document, filed on April 23, 2021, Channing Tatam is also asking the court to decide on “reimbursements and credits” for the support.

In other words, the actor wants a judge to decide how much is owed based on what has been paid so far between the ex-couple.

Our sources say Jenna just wants to put this part of her life behind her and move forward in her new relationship. As we reported, Jenna is now dating Broadway star Steve Kazee and the couple just welcomed their first child.

It’s unclear what the specific fight is over, or what Channing’s issues are for not settling this case.

But, it should be noted Jenna Dewan is represented by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, and normally these issues would be hashed out in private by the lawyers. Unfortunately, it appears Channing isn’t ready to move on.

In the legal documents, Channing’s legal team says the trial should last “5 hours” and could be finished in one day.

As we reported, Jenna opened up about the divorce and has been clear she is happy with the new chapter in her life. “I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy,” she said.

The divorce case is ongoing.

Tatum and Dewan first met of the set of their 2006 film Step Up. They dated for years before finally getting hitched in 2009. The couple announced their split in April 2018.