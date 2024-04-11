Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Want Each Other to Testify in Trial Over Their Divorce | lovebscott.com

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married in July 2009 and Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018.

via: People

Now Dewan wants Tatum to testify as they try to hash out their divorce in court, while Tatum is requesting both Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee. Six years after they first announced their split, Dewan and Tatum are still at odds over a financial settlement, including profits from Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, April 10, Dewan submitted her “preliminary witness list,” which included her and Tatum’s names.

They share 10-year-old daughter Everly.

Per the filing, Dewan, 43, wants her and Tatum, 43, to “testify regarding all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, filed by attorneys for Tatum, the actor names Dewan as well as Kazee, 48, among his witness list. The document notes that Kazee “is expected to testify regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.”

Tatum and Dewan have a hearing scheduled for Friday, April 12. According to court docs, the “key issues” for the trial are division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys’ fees.

Dewan singled out the Magic Mike intellectual property, which Dewan said they acquired together and is the “largest issue” that will affect the others. According to Dewan, the “characterization and division” of the Magic Mike intellectual property should be decided first because it “will impact the resolution of the other financial issues in this case.”

She also claimed that the case has been delayed because Tatum allegedly refuses “to accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property.” She also accuses him of putting the earnings into “an irrevocable trust” and transferring licensing rights to a third party without telling her.

Tatum disputes her claim. Court documents filed by his attorneys claim that the actor “has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein.”

“The Court will need to allocate the community interest and Respondent’s separate property interest in the intellectual property and related entities in consideration of Respondent’s post-separation efforts,” the documents add.

Dewan went on to allege that Tatum did not tell her about Magic Mike business opportunities and “collected one hundred percent of the profits” after their separation without her knowledge. The actress also claimed Tatum sold their interest in Saints and Sinners, LLC restaurant to a trust.

Tatum’s business manager, Eric Fulton, and a number of Fulton’s employees are also on Dewan’s witness list to speak about “business and financial activities” throughout their marriage and after they separated. Specifically, Fulton would be asked about the financial details of the Magic Mike franchise and its “intellectual property.”

Several other names are listed to testify about Magic Mike’s “business, creative, and financial activities.” Tatum also lists his business partners and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh as witnesses on his own list.

Dewan also submitted an exhibit list for the trial that includes documents like joint income tax returns that were filed during their marriage and after they separated, and information related to the Tatum Family Irrevocable Trust that was established in July 2016, and the Magic Mike enterprise. Tatum also lists an array of financial documents, real estate appraisals, work calendars and more.

Both Dewan and Tatum’s bank and credit card statements are also on her exhibit list, along with documents involving Clovis Spirit’s LLC and Saints and Sinners, LLC.

When the Magic Mike dispute is resolved, the other issues can be settled, said Dewan. (She later noted that they reached a custody agreement over their daughter in January 2020.)

A judge declared the two legally single in November 2019.