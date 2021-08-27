Channing Tatum Follows Zoë Kravitz Fan Accounts Amid Dating Rumors

Details of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship may still be under wraps, but it’s safe to say he’s a fan of his rumored new love.

via: Page Six

As buzz of the romance continues to grow, the “Magic Mike” star began following Instagram accounts including “zoekravitzinc,” “zoekravitzsource” and “kravitzupdate.”

Tatum, 41, and the “Big Little Lies” star, 32, first met on the set of “Pussy Island,” which is Kravitz’s directorial debut and Tatum plays the lead role. Naomi Ackie will also star in the flick.

Recently, they were seen riding a bike together in New York City. Kravitz wrapped her arms around Tatum in one shot, appearing to solidify their romance.

Local fans in Williamsburg were excited to see the pair out and about and even organized a group chat to try to spread the word about their Kravitz-Tatum sightings.

They were then spotted at a supermarket together upstate earlier this week.

Kravitz finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman earlier this week after two years of marriage.

She first filed to end their union in January after tying the knot with the “High Fidelity” star, 33, in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, and they share an 8-year-old daughter, Everly.

They finalized their divorce in November 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

The “World of Dance” host, 40, is reportedly not bothered by Tatum’s rumored new relationship.

“Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates,” an insider recently told E! “She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that.”

Tatum also dated Jessie J from 2018 until 2020.

Rumor has it the couple could make their official debut at the upcoming Met Gala.