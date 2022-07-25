Chanel Iman Feuds with Sterling Shepard’s Mom on Instagram Amid Divorce

Chanel Iman is in a public feud with the mom of her estranged husband, Sterling Shepard, over the fact that she’s been allowing her two daughters spend time with her new boyfriend Davon Godchaux’s son.

via Page Six:

Cheri Shepard took issue with one Instagram follower commenting, “Blended [family] I love it ?,” so she responded, “not yet, she is still married, get divorced!”

Another fan of Iman’s told Cheri, “girl bye,” which prompted the former Victoria’s Secret Angel to share a clapping emoji as well as a cry-laughing emoji in response.

The exchange concluded with Cheri sharing a simple fact: “I’m their grandmother! I would know!”

The New York Giants wide receiver filed for divorcefrom Iman on June 7, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. The documents, obtained by Page Six, stated that there was “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Sterling 29, requested joint legal custody of their two children, Cali Clay, 3, and Cassie Snow, 2. He also requested that his house be his daughters’ primary residence and even asked that Iman have only “supervised parenting time” with their girls.

Iman, 31, became Instagram-official with Godchaux in April after attending Coachella together.

The couple have only gotten more serious, recently taking a trip to Lake Como, Italy, where the New England Patriots defensive tackle, 27, sparked engagement rumors after commenting, “Rare! My love forever?? Real one?? ??” on Iman’s Instagram photos.

Sterling has not publicly commented on his mom’s feud with his estranged wife.

It sounds like grandma needs to mind her business and focus on the children SHE birthed.