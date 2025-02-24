Home > NEWS

‘The Challenge’ Star Tony Raines Arrested for Drunk Driving After Attending Wedding

BY: Walker

Published 3 days ago

“The Challenge” star Tony Raines was arrested for drunk driving early Sunday morning in Louisiana.

Raines, 36, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring, according to the outlet.

Online records show that a Charles Anthony Raines (Raines’ full name) was booked at 3 a.m. local time Sunday by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. He was bonded out of custody at around 9 p.m. Sunday. (TMZ reported that Raines was held on a $7,500 bond.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Raines’ representatives for comment.

Raines appeared on MTV’s Real World: Skeletons in 2015 followed by stints on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2018, The Challenge: All Stars season 4 in 2024 and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, which began airing last year and concluded in January.

Raines married his longtime love, Alyssa Giacone, in October 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The couple share a daughter, Isla, 8. Raines is also dad to daughter Harper, 9, whom he shares with ex and Challenge star Madison Walls-Channing.

“There is so much I love about her,” Raines told People ahead of the wedding. “From her looks to how great a mother she is to the way she cares for me, but what means the most is the feeling that I get knowing that she supports me through everything, and truly having a partner that has my back and best interest at heart.”

“For me, it’s a fairy tale! I’ve pretty much been waiting for this moment since high school!” Giacone added. “It’s been a super chill planning experience which has made it even better and I’m just ready for the big day to get here.”

via: US Weekly

