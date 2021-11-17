'The Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Knocked Out for Flirting with Man's Wife in Las Vegas [Photos]

MTV ‘The Challenge’ star Nelson Thomas got knocked out cold after allegedly flirting wit ha married woman in Las Vegas.

According to the police report, Nelson met a woman at ARIA Resort & Casino and began taking to her at the valet area when he was punched in the face.

When he came to, he was told by someone that he was punched and his chain was stolen. Police reportedly saw video to corroborate the account — showing him chatting up the woman and getting punched.

Nelson says he was “sucker-punched” and left with a broken nose so swollen he couldn’t get treated by a doctor until the swelling went down.

On social media, Nelson claimed he was attacked because someone was trying to steal his $10,000 chain, but the woman’s husband, Kevin Dixon, tells a different story.

Kevin says Nelson began to talk to his wife in the elevator. When he walked off, his wife stayed behind talking to Nelson. He lost sight of his wife and she wouldn’t answer his calls or texts, then he spotted her at the valet stand still talking to Nelson. He admitted being jealous, mad, and drunk and thus punched Nelson on sight.

Kevin was arrested for battery and grand larceny.

Nelson says Kevin “lied to the cops” and denies flirting with the woman.