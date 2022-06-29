Chadwick Boseman's Estate to Be Split Between Parents and Widow

It’s been nearly two years since the world mourned the loss of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43.

via: Revolt

The widow of Chadwick Boseman, Simone Ledward-Boseman, has come to an agreement with his parents, Leroy and Carolyn, regarding his estate. The decision comes nearly two years after the actor’s untimely passing. Sources say it will be split evenly.

Court documents revealed the Black Panther actor’s assets to be $2.3 million. The amount is after lawyer fees, funeral expenses, taxes and other legal fees have been taken out — leaving both parties with $1.15 million. Before fees, the total would have been around $3.8 million. Reports add that when Boseman’s passed, he did not have a will in place. A pre-written will could have significantly decreased the lawyer fees after his death. The family is said to have covered those costs. In October 2020, Simone reportedly asked a judge to make her an administrator of his estate. The two began dating in 2016, before his cancer diagnosis.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Get On Up actor passed away on Aug. 28, 2020. His death shocked fans across the world as many were unaware he was previously diagnosed with colon cancer. He was 43-years-old and died in his Los Angeles home with family by his side. During his career, Boseman was known for portraying strong, positive and influential roles. He received two Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as a Golden Globe Award, among others.

At the time of his death, his family released a statement. It read: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.” It continued, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”