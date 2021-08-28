Chadwick Boseman’s Co-Stars and More Pay Tribute One Year After His Tragic Death [Photos]

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored today on the anniversary of his death by friends, colleagues and fans.

via: Revolt

His untimely death came after a near four-year battle with colon cancer, which Boseman chose to keep secret from the public. The Black superhero left behind a grieving wife, a beautiful legacy filled with philanthropy and countless starring roles in movies, plus millions of fans excited for his bright future in film.

Today (Aug. 28), many of the actor’s co-stars and admirers have taken to social media to pay their respects, once again, for the late great Chadwick Boseman.

The official Black Panther Twitter account tweeted, “Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/DEhpkv2Eu7 — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 28, 2021

“Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today,” tweeted actor Mark Ruffalo.

Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman. ? Sam Jones pic.twitter.com/uKzLevgOe4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 28, 2021

Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o tweeted: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.” Michael B. Jordan wrote on Instagram: “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

“One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King,” tweeted Kerry Washington.

One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King. ??? pic.twitter.com/lJZipbAR9H — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 28, 2021

Marvel Studios chimed in and tweeted, “Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman.” Josh Gad, who acted alongside Boseman in Marshall tweeted, “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021

Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 28, 2021

Viola Davis, who played Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, took to Instagram to share kind words about her co-star. She captioned a photo from the film, writing: “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!”

Sending love to Chadwick’s family and friends today.