Chad Ochocinco and Terrell Owens Recall Hooking Up With 17 Women in 12 Hours [Video]

Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Terrell Owens revealed NSFW details about their past partying days together during a recent Instagram Live.

via: Complex

The two former NFL stars reminisced about an eventful trip to Dominican Republic, which Ochocinco called a “lil orgy.”

“Oh yeah, I had the big girl,” Owens said with a smile. “I had to take one for the team. Like I always say, big girls need love too.”

Johnson, straight-faced, nodded and said, “They do, they do.” He continued, “We went through, what? 17 women in 12 hours?” Owens appeared shocked by the number. “Was it 17?!” he asked, which Johnson confirmed. “My mind ain’t good dog… 17? Man, I thought it was about 12.” Johnson suggested you can’t “end sex on even numbers,” which is why he remembered it was an odd number of women.

“I was done after about two or three though, I had to recoup,” joked Owens.

Johnson has been without a filter recently. Earlier this month, he responded to Yvonne Orji opening up about remaining a virgin until marriage. In a tweet, Johnson joked that Orji would be “a perfect match” for his Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe. “Not only is she walking on the path of righteousness, but she has the vision that can open the door [of] where you trying to get to,” said Johnson.

Sharpe dismissed the suggestion and added, “I’m looking for a sinner.”