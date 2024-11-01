Chad Ochocinco Calls Sharelle Rosado Out For Being ‘So Public’ About Their Split [Video]

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Chad Johnson, who you might know better as Ochocinco, has been the talk of the town this week. Moreover, his longtime partner and fiancée Sharelle Rosado recently came out on social media to say that they broke up.

Ocho discussed his split from Rosado in a new episode of the “Nightcap”. In the episode, Shannon Sharpe was actually the first one mentioning Sharelle’s name, rendering Chad speechless.

When Chad told Shannon that he was in Houston for a day party, the former NFL athlete said, “I’d be on a flight back trying to fix that.” To that, Chad argued, “Oh, I can’t because I’m – I’m just saying, I’m blocked. I don’t know what to do.”

“If you live it publicly, you break up publicly? It’s OK. I can deal with that, though,” he continued. “Aye, unc, the stove is hot, boy. I won’t touch it.”

At one point, Chad asked Shannon to be “the moderator” between him and his ex-fiancee. When Shannon only laughed in response, Chad said, “That s**t ain’t funny, man. That s**t hurt, boy.” He added, “There’s no point in touching the stove if it’s still hot. I got to let the stove cool down.”

Shannon then suggested the exes to “stay offline” while trying to fix things out. Chad, however, insisted that posted nothing but about football on X. Seemingly speaking directly to Sharelle, he said, “You ain’t have to be so public.”

Chad apparently wasn’t in the mood discussing his relationship on the show. “No more comments about relationships, not right now,” he divulged. “I’m in the doghouse right now.”

Sharelle announced her split from Chad in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, October 26. “Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging up,” the “Selling Tampa” alum declared. “He is a free man, ladies.”

The split arrived after the former couple announced their engagement in January 2023, a year after they welcomed a daughter named Serenity. In their sweet proposal, Chad allegedly got down on one knee with a 7.5-carat ring while they were at Bar One in Miami.

