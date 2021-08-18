Chad Johnson And Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full Of 'Joy' As They Expect First Child Together [Photo]

Congratulations are in order for Chad Johnson (previously known as Chad Ochocinco) and his fiancee Sharelle Rosado. The pair are having a bun in the oven as the “Selling Tampa” star is currently pregnant with their first child together.

via: People

The luxury real estate broker will star on a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Sunset titled Selling Tampa, which follows her company Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm in Florida.

Rosado, 33, is currently expecting a baby daughter with her fiancé, former NFL player and Dancing with the Stars alum Chad Johnson, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. She learned the about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting the show, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment.

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” she says. “I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

This will be Johnson’s eighth child and Rosado’s fourth. “I always wanted a big family,” she says, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.” The mom adds that she’s looking forward to the “amazing” newborn phase, though the “terrible twos” she could do without.

Sending love to the happy couple.