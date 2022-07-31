  1. Home
Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dead At 88 [Photos]

July 31, 2022 11:11 AM PST

The basketball community lost an all-time legend on Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88, his family announced on Twitter.

Mr. Russell was one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen, averaging 15.1 points and an unbelievable 22.5 rebounds per game in his career. He was also a key figure in the civil rights movement in America, working throughout his life to fight for the rights of Black Americans and speaking out and against discrimination in all forms.

Sending condolences to Mr. Russell’s family and friends.

Players past and present offered their thoughts and remembrances of Russell, with the iconic photo of Russell, head resting on his hands wearing all 11 championship rings, being shared by many as the lasting visual of his greatness.

