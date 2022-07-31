Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dead At 88 [Photos]

The basketball community lost an all-time legend on Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88, his family announced on Twitter.

Mr. Russell was one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen, averaging 15.1 points and an unbelievable 22.5 rebounds per game in his career. He was also a key figure in the civil rights movement in America, working throughout his life to fight for the rights of Black Americans and speaking out and against discrimination in all forms.

Sending condolences to Mr. Russell’s family and friends.

Players past and present offered their thoughts and remembrances of Russell, with the iconic photo of Russell, head resting on his hands wearing all 11 championship rings, being shared by many as the lasting visual of his greatness.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/DGX6ukOT4b — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend ?? pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace ?thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for ? pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

RIP LEGEND! Thank you 4 ALL you’ve done! pic.twitter.com/Cg0hTmE8Xk — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) July 31, 2022

This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fmZSmFVkqp — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) July 31, 2022

?#6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. ?? pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace To an Trailblazer.

Thank You again for your sacrifices & leadership. https://t.co/ymKIkQkYZ5 — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) July 31, 2022

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. ??? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell #Legend — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) July 31, 2022