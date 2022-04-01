Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Has Died

Celebrity make-up artist and beauty mogul AJ Crimson died on Wednesday, his family announced.

The artist and entrepreneur, who originally hailed from Detroit, worked with high-profile names including Regina King, Missy Elliot, Angela Bassett, Raven-Symoné, Hilary Duff and Fergie, according to the website of his company, AJ Crimson Beauty.

“We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership,” Crimson’s family said in a statement shared with NBC News.

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color,” the statement said. “We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!”

NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit, Michigan, reported he died while out of the country. Crimson’s age was not disclosed by his family. His cause of death was not revealed.

AJ Crimson Beauty was founded in 2012 to create inclusive makeup that fits a broad spectrum of skin shades and colors.

He told Allure in 2017 that singer and rapper Estelle inspired his brand.

“I believe Estelle inspired the movement of what AJ Crimson would be and what the brand is becoming. There are a lot of brands that I’ve used for years that I love, but everybody’s missing a shade — that deepest color,” he said.

His beauty products have also been used on runways and the sets of TV shows and movies, including “Scandal” “The View” and “The Hunger Games.”

Rest in peace, AJ. Your spirit will be missed.