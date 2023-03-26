CeeLo Green Responds To Animal Cruelty Backlash [Video]

CeeLo Green is under fire for riding a horse into an Atlanta tribute event celebrating the late Shawty Lo.

via: HipHopDX

The Goodie Mob legend took to Instagram on Friday (March 24) with a statement dismissing any suggestion that the proper steps weren’t taken to insure the safety of the horse he rode into Atlanta nightclub The BANK, where a celebration was being held in honor of Shawty Lo’s birthday.

“Yoooo so listen, y’all know me right?,” CeeLo captioned a photo of himself smiling, which he shared with a clip of the song “Horse With No Name” by America. “Y’all know I’m off the chain are you really that surprised? #lol about the other night… I felt like it could be fun and funny to make a grand entrance on this beautiful animal for a very special occasion in our city of #atlanta ,a birthday party/ celebration of life for our deceased beloved, Shawty Lo (FYI I love animals of all kinds ,I actually live on a ranch).”

“I was with friends and family who all know my sense of humor, That’s how I show #love,” he continued. “We went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal it should’ve been short and sweet but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is but know that I’m ok and yes the horse is ok as well.”

The event commemorating what would’ve been the late Shawty Lo’s 47th birthday was held at The BANK in his beloved Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta on Wednesday night (March 22).

CeeLo Green — who hosted the party — rode in on a horse to everyone’s surprise, but didn’t appear to be too comfortable when the colt started acting agitated as it entered the packed and loud nightclub.

The equestrian flex backfired when he flew right off the horse’s back after its legs buckled. CeeLo tried to play it off and parlay his tumble into some dance moves, but the damage was done as he quickly became the butt of several jokes.

Footage of the fall was posted to social media by V-103 radio personality Lil Bankhead, who ignited a field day with CeeLo’s spill.

“I’ll chalk it up as another day at the office being…..me [grimacing emoji],” CeeLo ended his post. “Thank you to all of the fans and supporters for your love and concern. Long live LO.”

Several other notable names were in attendance for the all-black affair on Wednesday, including T.I., DJ Greg Street and D4L members Fabo and Mook-B.

During his career, Shawty Lo released two solo albums including his 2008 debut Units in the City, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and was powered by the hit “Dey Know.”

The Bowen Homes icon was also part of the ATL foursome D4L, who reached the Billboard Hot 100’s apex in 2006 thanks to their infectious “Laffy Taffy” anthem.