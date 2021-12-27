Cedric the Entertainer Says Travis Scott Should Not be Blamed for Astroworld Tragedy: "He Didn't Incite It" [Video]

Nearly two months after the Astroworld festival tragedy claimed the lives of 10 attendees and sponsors and brands backed away from headliner Travis Scott, actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer is laying blame on the Houston Police Department for lack of security and lack of awareness when things took a turn for the worse.

via: Revolt

During a recent interview, the comedian discussed the allegations made against the “Sicko Mode” emcee and said that he should not be held accountable for the catastrophe that occurred at his event.

“Never was he up on stage yelling, ‘Let’s fuck them up and turn it up and let’s go and let’s get wilder,’” Cedric said of Scott. “He didn’t incite it. I really wouldn’t like him to take the blame for that.” Instead, he pointed fingers at law enforcement for failing to respond to the concertgoers’ cries of help.

“I looked at some of the videos and everything, I mean, the police were right there in front of them and they’re not reacting,” he said. “That’s their job.”

Cedric’s comments about the Houston rapper come weeks after Scott broke his silence on the matter. While speaking to Charlamagne tha God, the Astroworld emcee claimed that he stopped his show to bring attention to fans whenever he noticed something abnormal, adding that his view of the crowd was limited.

“You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” he said. “It’s so crazy ’cause I’m that artist, too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did.”

“I stopped a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK,” he went on. Familiar with the raging culture, Scott added that the crowd at the show appeared to be like one of his regular concerts and insisted that he “didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” which was after his performance.

