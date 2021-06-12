Cedric The Entertainer Denies Stealing a Joke From Katt Williams, Says it’s Over 30 Years Old [Video]

Cedric The Entertainer has a few choice words for Katt Williams.

via: Revolt

In an Instagram post he uploaded on Friday (June 11), the venerated comedian dismisses the idea that he stole anything from Williams, saying that he’d actually been telling the joke Williams refers to for decades.

“I wanna address this Katt Williams thing one time. I saw people on there really commenting about that,” says the Barbershop actor. “Look, I have no idea what this brother is talking about. That joke is over 30 years old, close to 30 something years old. I did The [Original] Kings of Comedy in 1999, probably had been doing that joke six-seven years before that. I don’t even know if Katt was doing comedy then.”

While Cedric gives props to Williams and even says that he knows what it’s like to have jokes stolen, he makes it clear that he didn’t steal the joke Williams speaks of.

”So again, he a talented brother,” he adds the comedian. “I have no idea what he talking about. I’ve never seen Katt do a space shuttle joke. That may be something he believes is true. I’ve written a lot of jokes. I’ve had a lot of comedians steal my jokes as well, so I understand if he feels slighted by that but that’s my joke. That’s my joke, dog.”

This whole saga began unfolding after Williams accused Cedric of taking Williams’ joke about White people wanting travel in space so they can get away from Black people.

“When it initially happened to me, it crushed me because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on [Original] Kings of Comedy. The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater,” Williams said in a Tuesday interview with “The Morning Hustle Show.”

Williams, who recently appeared on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” continued: “I paid my money to go see [Original] Kings of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time.”

See Cedric The Entertainer’s response to Williams below.

See Williams make his initial accusation below.