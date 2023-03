CeCe Winans recently revealed she had the opportunity to participate in the late Whitney Houston’s video for her 1993 hit single “I’m Every Woman” (as originally performed in 1978 by Chaka Khan) — but she turned it down.

According to Cece, she felt the lyrics to the song were “demonic.”

Watch her speak on it below.

I love cece winans but this ain’t it . pic.twitter.com/DOuLTnM2B1 — whit (@legendofNippy) February 28, 2023

Whatever. If you need a refresher, here’s Whitney’s video: