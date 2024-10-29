CBS’s New Soap Opera ‘Beyond the Gates’ Adds Clifton Davis, ‘Days’ Alum Mike Manning & More

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

CBS has at last unveiled the final cast of Beyond the Gates, the first entirely new soap opera since Passions in 1999 and the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap.

The network on Tuesday confirmed the final seven actors joining the series, including Madam Secretary vet Clifton Davis and Days of Our Lives alum Mike C. Manning. They join previously announced names, including Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU), Karla Mosley (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Daphnee Duplaix (One Life to Live).

Premiering in early 2025, Beyond the Gates takes place “in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States,” according to CBS’ official logline. “Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding, tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely.

“These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play,” the logline tells us. “Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life — and some with more grace than others.”

Michele Val Jean — whose myriad soap credits include B&B, General Hospital and Santa Barbara, as well as Generations, daytime’s first Black family-focused soap — is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Beyond the Gates, which was developed by CBS Studios and the NAACP.

Additional EPs include genre vets Robert Guza Jr. (GH, Port Charles, Santa Barbara) and Julie Carruthers (All My Children, GH, Port Charles, Santa Barbara), as well as Sheila Ducksworth (Soul Food), Derrick Johnson, Leon Russell, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

