CBS’ ‘Beyond the Gates’ Daytime Soap Sets Premiere Date, Starts Production

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

CBS has set the premiere date for its’ new daytime drama series Beyond the Gates.

The network will premiere its new daytime drama — the first such show to focus on a Black family in more than 35 years — on Feb. 24. Beyond the Gates began production in Atlanta earlier this month.

The soap opera, which CBS picked up to series in April, is set in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. The show centers on the Duprees, “a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” the show’s description reads. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered.”

The series will be the first daytime drama centering Black characters since NBC’s Generations in 1989 — and the first new daytime soap of any kind since Passions premiered on NBC in July of 1999. Beyond the Gates will join The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful in CBS’ daytime lineup.

Beyond the Gates stars Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Clifton Davis, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

