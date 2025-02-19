Home > NEWS

Cassie Announces She’s Pregnant with Her Third Baby, Shares Loving Series of Black and White Family Photos

BY: Walker

Published 31 minutes ago

Cassie’s family is about to get a little bigger.

The singer, 38, announced in a Wednesday, Feb. 19 Instagram post that she is expecting her third baby with her husband Alex Fine.

“#3,” Cassie wrote in the caption alongside black-and-white photos of her showing off her baby bump while joined by Fine, 31, and their two daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3.

In the first image shared, Cassie revealed her baby bump as she sat on the back of a couch wearing an open shirt over a crop top and jeans. Her girls, Frankie and Sunny, sat in front of her smiling and wearing matching dresses.

Cassie appeared with her baby bump in a following close-up shot as Fine’s hands cradled her stomach. Other photos included in the post showed the expectant star sitting next to Fine as they posed with their girls, as well as Frankie and Sunny kissing her baby bump.

Fine posted the same sweet photo on his Instagram as he wrote in the caption, “Best gift I could ask for,” tagging photographer Jorden Keith.

Fine, who tied the knot with Cassie in 2019, commented a series of heart emojis underneath the post.

The personal trainer also posted a gif of the rapper Cardi B with the caption, “Bro, I’m five months pregnant! I can’t even breathe,” possibly indicating how far along Cassie is in her pregnancy.

Cassie received congratulations from several celebrities including Jessica Alba, who wrote in the comment section, “Congrats!!!” La La Anthony also shared her enthusiasm for the expecting mom, writing, “Congratulations!!!!.” Shay Mitchell added, “OMGGGGGGGG!!!!! CONGRATS!!!!.”

Cassie’s pregnancy announcement comes as the singer has kept a low profile since she filed a complaint against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging abuse, violence and sex trafficking in November 2023.

She was spotted in public for the time since Diddy’s arrest over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on Sept. 16, 2024.

via: People

