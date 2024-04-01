Casey Benjamin, Saxophonist & Vocoder Master For Robert Glasper Experiment, Dead At 45 | lovebscott.com

Casey Benjamin, a renowned multi-instrumentalist who was a member of Robert Glasper Experiment, reportedly died on March 31.

via: HuffPost

His management confirmed the news to HuffPost on Monday. No cause of death was given. He was 45.

With pianist Robert Glasper leading the collective, Derrick Hodge on electric bass and Chris Dave on drums and percussion, Benjamin carved out a unique sound within the Robert Glasper Experiment for his talents on vocoder and saxophone. He also teamed with vocalist Nicky Guiland to create the funk-forward duo HEAVy.

Hodge paid tribute to his late collaborator on Instagram.

“Tonight, I honor a brother … Casey Benjamin, thank you for inspiring me, for being a light in my life, and for your unbelievable influence on the music world. I will carry your smile with me, brother,” Hodges wrote. “And we will collectively honor and carry your legacy with us.”

“Can’t get my words together at this moment but will echo a few of my last words to you: I’m thankful for you and love you always!” he added. “Rest well, King.”

Benjamin was born in Queens, New York, in 1978, and first picked up a saxophone at 8 years old. He worked with various notable musicians over the years, including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Nas, Ye, Mary J. Blige, Lupe Fiasco, Mos Def and many more.

“Rest In Peace Casey Benjamin,” Lupe Fiasco, who featured Benjamin on his 2012 track “Strange Fruition,” wrote in a post on Instagram. “I can’t even begin to express the deep gratitude and respect. My deepest condolences to the family, fans and friends.”

The saxophonist won two Grammys in his career as part of the Robert Glasper Experiment. The group won Best R&B Album for the critically acclaimed “Black Radio” in 2013, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jesus Children” in 2015.

