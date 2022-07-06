Carlos Santana Passes Out On Stage In Michigan On His Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire [Video]

Carlos Santana was playing a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan tonight when the famous guitarist passed out on stage.

via: CBS News

Photos and video posted to social media showed medics treating Santana on stage. He appeared to wave to the audience as he was wheeled away, which elicited cheers from those who remained at the venue.

Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered “heat exhaustion and dehydration.”

He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, where he was “doing well,” the statement read.

Santana’s Wednesday evening show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed, Vrionis said.

Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural tour.

Last year, Santana had to cancel his month’s residency in Las Vegas because of a heart procedure that his management called “unscheduled.”

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022