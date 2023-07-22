Carlee Russell Loses Job at Spa as Questions Swirl Around Her Alleged Abduction

Carlee Russell’s bad week just got worse.

via: Daily Beast

The Alabama spa that employed Carlee Russell has fired her after holes began to appear in Russell’s account of her alleged kidnapping, causing the business to get caught in the crossfire. Russell has said she was abducted after pulling over to help a child walking alone alongside a highway on her way home from work earlier this month. After she reappeared, however, authorities began to cast doubt on the version of events, saying they were unable to verify Russell’s story. Stuart Rome, owner of Russell’s employer, Woodhouse Spa, told the New York Post that the business has let go of Russell in response to the mounting questions surrounding her case. “As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” Rome said, according to the Post.