Cardi B's Assault Trial Postponed to Allow Rapper Time to Hash Out Deal With Alleged Victim

Cardi B has been entangled in a legal battle with a security guard since 2020 over an alleged 2018 attack, but it looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

via: Radar Online

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Cardi’s trial has been postponed to allow her to hash out a deal with her accuser behind closed doors.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — filed the documents in Los Angeles on October 12, informing the court that they have agreed to push the trial until next year in hopes that they can work out their issues in mediation.

“Parties in an attempt to resolve this matter have agreed to a mediation with mediator John W. Shaw, Esq. at Shaw Mediations, and the parties are working on scheduling the mediation for December of 2023. As trial of the action is scheduled for November 14, 2023, the Parties have agreed to continue the trial date from November 14, 2023 to February 1, 2024 in order to accommodate the mediation, and to attempt to informally resolve their dispute,” the docs read.

In 2020, the Press rapper was sued by Emani Ellis, a female security guard who claimed the star attacked her in Los Angeles in February 2018. The alleged incident went down no more than 90 seconds when Cardi B was at her obstetrician’s office for a scheduled appointment.

Cardi B allegedly “scratched her with her fingernail, yelled racial slurs at her and spit on her” after the security guard started recording her. At the time, the singer was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, which was not made public.

Ellis claimed she suffered “physical, emotional, and psychological damages” over the alleged attack. She also claimed she got a “scar” on her cheek; however, she had no pictures of her alleged injuries and did not seek medical attention over the incident.

Ellis said Cardi “then used her celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her job as a security guard” — but a rep for the medical building shot down those allegations, claiming the security guard was canned for violating the singer’s privacy.

An eyewitness admitted that Cardi — who was not with her bodyguards — and Ellis got into a heated argument, but things never got physical, and no racial slurs were ever hurled.

The source told TMZ that a staff member got in between the pair before it escalated.