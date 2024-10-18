Home > NEWS

Cardi B’s Album Is ‘Coming Really, Really Soon’ Now That She’s Not Pregnant Anymore, She Explains

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Last month, Cardi B announced she had given birth to her third child. Aside from being a major moment in Cardi’s personal life, this also seemingly means that she’s ready to put her head down and finish her long-awaited second album.

The Bronx native hopped on X Spaces on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 16) to discuss her plans while on the West Coast, which include tending to her long-awaited sophomore LP.

“I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, ‘What the f–k, b—h?’ But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f–king quick,” she said. “It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we gotta do it again.”

Advertisement

Cardi continued without saying exactly what she had to do for the LP. “It’s gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique,” she promised. “I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not gonna be a crazy delay. It’s gonna come out amazing. I’m gonna be out here for nine days.”

It’s been more than six years since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy and Cardi has teased the album for 2024, but the calendar days left in the year are dwindling.

“Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon,” she promised later on. “Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more.”

Cardi delivered a pair of singles with Billboard Hot 100 hits “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” earlier this year, but then cooled off and leaned on a few assists while hopping on Rob 49’s “On Dat Money” and Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).”

Advertisement

via: Billboard

Listen to the full Spaces session below.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Tom Holland Reveals He and Zendaya Have Read Early Script for Spider-Man 4: It’s ‘Excellent’ but ‘Needs Work’

By: Walker
NEWS

Ice-T Says Controversy Doesn’t Make Money: ‘You Get a Lot of Buzz, but Now You Need Lawyers’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say it Ain’t So: ‘Law & Order SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay, Reportedly Considering ‘Turning in Badge’ After 26 Seasons

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI, Released on Bond Several Hours Later

By: Walker
NEWS

Kamala Harris Flames Hecklers, Tells Them to Go to ‘Smaller’ Trump Rally [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Prosecutors Argue Sean Combs Can’t ‘Pay His Way Out of Detention’

By: Walker
victoria's secret fashion show first transgender models
CELEBRITY

Let Me See You Walk! VS Fashion Show’s First Transgender Models Hit the Runway

By: Ashley Blackwell
NEWS

Keke Palmer Says She Learned To Live Under Her Means After Filing For Bankruptcy At 18 — ‘I Got A Toyota Right Now In My Driveway’

By: Walker
NEWS

Still Going At It: Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Spying on Her in Their Home

By: Walker
NEWS

R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Reveals His Alleged Sexual Abuse Led to Multiple Suicide Attempts

By: LBS STAFF