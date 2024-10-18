Cardi B’s Album Is ‘Coming Really, Really Soon’ Now That She’s Not Pregnant Anymore, She Explains

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Last month, Cardi B announced she had given birth to her third child. Aside from being a major moment in Cardi’s personal life, this also seemingly means that she’s ready to put her head down and finish her long-awaited second album.

The Bronx native hopped on X Spaces on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 16) to discuss her plans while on the West Coast, which include tending to her long-awaited sophomore LP.

“I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, ‘What the f–k, b—h?’ But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f–king quick,” she said. “It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we gotta do it again.”

Cardi continued without saying exactly what she had to do for the LP. “It’s gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique,” she promised. “I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not gonna be a crazy delay. It’s gonna come out amazing. I’m gonna be out here for nine days.”

It’s been more than six years since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy and Cardi has teased the album for 2024, but the calendar days left in the year are dwindling.

“Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon,” she promised later on. “Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more.”

Cardi delivered a pair of singles with Billboard Hot 100 hits “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” earlier this year, but then cooled off and leaned on a few assists while hopping on Rob 49’s “On Dat Money” and Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).”

via: Billboard

Listen to the full Spaces session below.