Cardi B Won’t Let ‘My Anxiety’ Or ‘What Haters Say’ Stop Her From Dropping New Music In 2024, Including Her Album | lovebscott.com

There’s a lot more where Cardi B’s “Like What (Freestyle)” came from, and she has the receipts to prove it.

via: Rolling Stone

Cardi B said that her long-awaited sophomore album will finally drop this year, teasing the new record on her Instagram story Friday.

In the clip, the rapper said that she’s “not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say” prevent her from releasing new songs, further stating that “I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement.”

Cardi B pointed her phone camera at her laptop, which displayed several files titled “Cunty,” possibly the name of an upcoming song or an album. The rapper’s as-of-yet untitled second album follows her 2017 smash Invasion of Privacy, which went four-times platinum and spawned several hit singles including “I Like It,” “Bodak Yellow” and “Bickenhead.” Invasion of Privacy went on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019, making her the first female rapper in history to win in the category.

The artist’s follow-up has been among the most-anticipated albums in hip hop ever since. While she hasn’t released a new LP in six years, Cardi B has been busy with a significant run of hit tracks including “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.” She was also featured on Latto’s “Put It on Da Floor Again” last summer, and has been a prolific artist on other songs — Rolling Stone ranked her 15 best features last year.

Her latest single came Friday, with the rapper releasing “Like What (Freestyle),” which included a sample of Missy Elliott’s 1999 song “She’s a Bitch.”

Cardi B via her Instagram story ? “I’m dropping my album this year so stay tuned for the announcement.” pic.twitter.com/TdniSxR22R — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 1, 2024