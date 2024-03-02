Wendy Williams Documentary Draws Strong Ratings For Lifetime, Beating ‘The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ | lovebscott.com

Lifetime’s ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ delivered a big audience for the cable network.

via: Deadline

The two-night documentary special has set a new ratings record for the network. The documentary averaged 1.2 million total viewers over the two nights in Nielsen Live+3, and 6.2 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms to date.

The network says Where is Wendy Williams? is Lifetime’s best new non-fiction performance in two years since the Janet Jackson documentary, with total viewers, W25-64 and A25-64, beating out January’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard which is now ranked No. 2 in L+SD.

On premiere night on February 24, Where is Wendy Williams? was the No. 1 program across all of TV in total social interactions (Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube), according to Lifetime.

The full documentary will repeat starting tonight at 7pm ET/PT and again on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30pm ET/PT.

The documentary aired just days after Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Williams’ guardian filed a lawsuit against Lifetime parent A+E Networks seeking a temporary restraining order to block the network from airing the project, but it was denied by a New York appeals court justice.

Per the official description: Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that have turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras.

Where is Wendy Williams? is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films for Lifetime. Executive producers include Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr, Will Selby, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Pat Lambert and Erica Hanson who also serves as showrunner. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for Lifetime.