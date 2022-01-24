Cardi B Wins Defamation Case Against YouTuber Tasha K, Ordered to Pay At Least $1 Million

Cardi B has won her defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K.

Tasha has been found liable on all three separate libel claims.

According to journalist Dennis Byron, Tasha K has been ordered to pay at least $1 million with “more to come.”

The judge said any potential punitive damages Tasha might owe Cardi will be determined in a future hearing.

Cardi filed her lawsuit against Tasha, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in 2019.

Cardi and her legal team alleged that Tasha used her YouTube channel to “spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” for financial gain, according to court documents.

In the suit, Tasha is accused of making at least 23 videos in 14 months that featured “false and defamatory statements” about Cardi, including allegations that the star was a prostitute, contracted herpes and used drugs.

Calling it a “malicious campaign to damage and destroy,” Cardi and her attorneys alleged that Tasha “knew these statements to be false” but “acted with reckless disregard of whether they were true or not” and published them.

As a result, the suit says, Cardi suffered “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

She is seeking damages as well as an order for Tasha to “remove in full all defamatory and disparaging statements.”

This is a developing story…