Cardi B Will Feature on Lizzo’s New Song “Rumors” [Video]

Lizzo is back, and she’s brought Cardi B with her.

via: Pitchfork

On Friday, August 13, Lizzo will release “Rumors,” her first new solo single since 2019’s Cuz I Love You. She’s now revealed that the song will feature her fellow Atlantic Records artist Cardi B. Find the announcement below.

Lizzo released Cuz I Love You in April 2019 (via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records). The Grammy-winning album featured the breakout songs “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell,” and “Juice.”

Cardi B began 2021 with her single “Up.” She’s since featured on DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper,” Migos’ “Type Shit,” and Normani’s “Wild Side.”

This marks the first collaboration between the Atlantic Records labelmates. However, Cardi tried to get Lizzo to make a cameo in her “WAP” music video, but she was out of town.