Cardi B Spotted Out With Stefon Diggs For Valentine’s Day

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen hanging out on Valentine’s Day, with TMZ sharing footage of the two arriving at a hotel in Miami in the closing hours of the holiday.

TMZ obtained footage of the rapper and the NFL wide receiver arriving at a luxury hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning. Cardi turned heads in a curve-hugging, barely-there dress, while Diggs kept it casual in an all-red ensemble with a jacket and baseball cap.

This isn’t their first public outing. Just last week, the two were seen together at a New York City nightclub, adding to speculation about their relationship. Cardi has been making the most of her time lately, recently partying in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. However, Diggs was nowhere to be seen during those celebrations.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, bringing an end to a marriage often overshadowed by cheating allegations. While sources say they simply drifted apart, Cardi made headlines months later when she admitted she wanted her ex to “get hit by a bus.” Given the tension, co-parenting their children may be challenging.

Now, it seems Cupid has struck again. Whether Cardi and Diggs are an official couple or just enjoying each other’s company, they’re certainly keeping fans guessing.

In 2019, Stefon Diggs began dating actress and model La’Shontae “Tae” Heckard, known for her roles in films like “ATL” and appearances in music videos. Despite a 15-year age difference, their relationship garnered attention, and Heckard reportedly relocated to Buffalo to support Diggs after his trade to the Bills. However, recent developments suggest a shift in Diggs’ romantic life.

In December 2024, rumors emerged linking him to rapper Yung Miami, following her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs. The speculation intensified after Yung Miami was spotted attending one of Diggs’ games and celebrating his 31st birthday with him at Carbone Miami.

While these reports have not been officially confirmed, they indicate a possible new chapter in Diggs’ dating history.

via: Hot97

