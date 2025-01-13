Home > NEWS

Cardi B Slams West Virginia Prison for Allegedly Mistreating Star Brim

BY: Walker

Published 12 mins ago

Cardi B called out a West Virginia correctional facility for allegedly mistreating her best friend, Star Brim, who is serving a year-long prison sentence.

Taking to Instagram Cardi took time to address a situation that Brim is experiencing inside The Federal Correctional Institution, Hazelton (FCI Hazelton).

“Hazelton female correctional facility in west Virginia needs to be under investigation, they been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offence she hasn’t gotten mail since novwhich makes no sense,” said Cardi. “They don’t be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it’s below 0 degrees, then on top of that she wrote the administrator Mrs. Parrigan and wrote the unit manager Mr. McCall and they both have ignored her when she’s trying to talk to them about her halfway house n her mail!”

Cardi added that Brim even tried to talk to her case manager, who has been absent for a month, and no one is telling her when he’ll be back. The rap star also claimed the facility officials are playing with Brim on purpose because of her connection to Cardi.

“THEY ALL KNOW SHES CONNECTED TO ME AND I FEEL THEY DOING THAT TO BE SPITEFUL WHICH IS FUCKED UP!,” wrote Cardi.

Brim pled guilty to RICO charges in March, and she was supposed to surrender on July 1 but requested and was granted a delay by a judge so that she could take her son to his first day of kindergarten. She eventually surrendered in September after spending her final night with Cardi.

Brim is currently serving a year-long sentence.

