Cardi B Shows Love to Joe Budden After He Calls Her a ‘Superstar’

Cardi B is sending some love and respect to Joe Budden after one of his recent podcast episodes.

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the hosts began discussing the Bronx MC’s status in the hip-hop game. Ish pointed out that Cardi’s fame stemmed primarily from music, as she rarely dabbles in other forms of entertainment. Budden then interjected with some flattering words for the Grammy-winning artist.

“Cardi B is a superstar,” he declared, “and you can’t argue that she is not.”

The clip began circulating on social media this week, and eventually caught Cardi’s attention.

“I told y’all he always believed in me,” she wrote in response, which included a throwback photo of her Budden. “That’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad …That’s my mean uncle.”

Fans have suspected there was bad blood between Cardi and Budden, as the latter has made several headline-making remarks about Cardi’s personal life and career. Last month, Budden spoke about the fact that Cardi has not released an album since 2018, and is now spending her time by giving away all her money.

“I have mad time because I’m not doing an album, and I have all the money in the world, so much so, you see me every month trying to give it away,” Budden said while emulating Cardi. “I’m giving Offset money, I’m buying a house over here, a house over here, I’m paying for funerals.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper seemingly clapped back at the suggestion that she was simply being “lazy.”

“I heard something about me and I don’t like that. I don’t know why motherfuckers assuming shit about me and I really don’t motherfucking like that,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live broadcast. “I’m hearing, right, that a little bird was talking about me and practically was saying that I’m not doing anything because I don’t have an album out and all that shit. It’s like, listen, if y’all want an album from me, you can just say that, but what y’all not gonna motherfuckin’ say about me or make me look like is I’m a lazy bitch because no bitch right now, nobody is overworking me.”

Despite their mildly heated exchanges, it’s clear Budden has no issue with the former Love & Hip Hop star; however, his recent praise of Cardi may have reignited his beef with Cardi’s former foe, Nicki Minaj.

