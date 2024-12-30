Cardi B Says She No Longer Wants Her Atlanta Mansion

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Cardi B is no longer looking to own her home in Atlanta, Georgia, following her divorce from Offset.

After a picture of her home was posted on a meme page Saturday (Dec. 28), she tweeted, “My casa …..I don’t want it no more tho.”

My casa ??…..I don’t want it nomore tho https://t.co/7iWoUCguzS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

When asked why she doesn’t want to own the lavish home anymore, she explained, “I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY.” When someone asked if she would consider moving to Miami, she stated, “After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home.”

I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY https://t.co/p4s6MhNBGX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2024

After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home https://t.co/JNIkRjmXvk — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2024

Many fans and celebrities have asked about purchasing her home, including Rick Ross, who is known to be in the market for real estate consistently. He most notably purchased Evander Holyfield’s mega mansion and Meek Mill’s home that he posted on Instagram when he was looking to sell it.

Advertisement

Originally from The Bronx, Cardi B has always been adamant about her love for the city. Recently, in a since-deleted post, she was seen online going back and forth with her estranged husband on social media, even going as far to say, “F**k off and sign the papers today.” This comes after Offset stated, “[You are] a fire woman [with] good music but [you] focus on d**k and trynna make me look bad… This s**t is whack from us both, honestly. Drop the album and go up.”

According to Offset, Cardi B requests full custody of their three children: Kulture, Wave and the newborn they welcomed in September. Offset has consistently expressed his love for his children, even naming his first solo LP FATHER OF 4. Since 2019, the popular emcee has welcomed two additional children with Cardi. The “Clout” collaborators are most definitely known for their roller coaster relationship — the highs and lows on public display since they got together in 2017.

via: Rap-Up