Cardi B Says Just How She and GloRilla Are Related: 'We’re Just Too Much Alike' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Back in 2022, the “F.N.F” rapper claimed that they were related, and now Bardi confirmed it in a new interview with Big Boy TV.

“That’s my cousin!” Cardi said at around the 13:25 minute mark. She then revealed that GloRilla is her biological half-niece. She explained that her grandfather lived in Tennessee for some time and “was dealing with somebody over there”—something her grandmother didn’t know.

“He had a kid out there and that’s GloRilla’s dad and everything. So that’s how me and [her] related,” Cardi continued. When asked how she found out, she said, “We’re just too much alike or something,” Cardi explained. She said to Glo, “‘You get my jokes and everything.’ [GloRilla] was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, there’s something funny. … There’s something really weird.”

And it seems the pair figured it out from there.

In 2022, GloRilla claimed they were related in an interview with NME, telling the publication, “Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.” “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect,” Glo said of working with the Bronx native on their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.”

In late February, GloRilla also said that Uzi’s her cousin: “Yeah, that’s my real cousin.” When asked why they hadn’t collaborated on a song yet, Glo replied, “We actually working on it. We gon’ get it together. Well, we never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That’s my cousin, though.”

Watch the clip below.