Cardi B Responds To Larsa Pippen's Shocking Claims About Having Sex Multiple Times Everyday [Video]

Cardi B went viral this morning after giving Larsa Pippen a rather scathing response after Larsa told Andy Cohen on Watch What’s Happening she had sex 4 times a day.

via: AceShowbiz

Cardi B has gotten candid about women’s unrealistic expectation of their sex habits. Debunking claims that men can get aroused and are fit enough to satisfy their ladies in bed multiple times everyday, the raptress claims that they can only do that if they’re on drugs.

The mother of two, who has been married to Offset since 2017, weighed in on the matter on Instagram Live on Friday, March 31. “You practically telling the world that your man on drugs,” she told her viewers. “Your n***a’s on drugs, your man is on drugs. ‘Cuz there ain’t no way.”

Cardi said she understands “that you have sex three times a day, not everyday though.” She went on arguing, “If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day…and we do that everyday. Like it’s girl your man is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p***y.”

Seemingly not supporting such lifestyle, she told her followers, “That is not a flex. Go stitch your p***y up. Your man is sick.”

While Cardi didn’t name names during the livestream, her comments come on the heels of Larsa Pippen’s shocking confession that she used to have sex four times a night during her 20-year marriage to her ex Scottie Pippen. In part two of “The Real Housewives of Miami” fifth season reunion which aired on Thursday, March 16, she bragged, “[I] always had sex four times a night.”

“I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years,” she doubled down on her claim, leaving her castmates and host Andy Cohen in disbelief. “You had sex 28 times a week for 23 years?” Andy asked to confirm, to which Larsa replied, “Yeah, I swear.”

When Andy joked that her current toyboy Marcus Jordan “has really big shoes to fill,” the Syrian-American influencer said he wears the size 15 shoes, adding, “I think he’s okay.”