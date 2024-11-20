Cardi B Playfully Teases Fans With “I Am A True Liar” Meme After Delaying Sophomore Effort

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Cardi B is facing a wave of fan reactions after revealing that her highly anticipated sophomore album will not arrive until 2025.

On Tuesday (Nov. 19) morning, the “Up” rapper playfully poked fun at herself for teasing the project all year just to postpone it.

“Morning to the mighty Bardigang,” she tweeted alongside a meme of Indian singer Vennu Mallesh, in which he says, “Don’t believe me. I am a true liar.” The post, now sitting at over 15,000 likes and 1,400 retweets, garnered reactions from social media users that ranged from claiming Cardi B “enjoys seeing us suffer” to jokingly suggesting she should just hang it up entirely at this point.

“You and Rihanna compete for [the] Best Liar Award every single year,” read one comment in reference to the Fenty Beauty founder’s follow-up to 2016’s ANTI, which is still nowhere to be found. Someone else penned, “As long as you take accountability, that’s all that matters.”

Cardi B announced that she would be delaying her long-awaited sophomore LP on Monday (Nov. 18). “Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out — I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on — [and] hopefully next year I get [myself] a lil’ boyfriend,” she revealed during an Instagram Live session, per REVOLT.

Morning to the mighty Bardigang ?? pic.twitter.com/BCawMArxRB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 19, 2024

The forthcoming project will follow the rapper’s first album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018. It contained guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, SZA, 21 Savage, YG, Kehlani, Migos, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Production was handled by the likes of DJ Mustard, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes and Vinylz, to mention a few. Among the several standout cuts were “I Like It,” “Be Careful,” “Bartier Cardi” and the RIAA-certified diamond “Bodak Yellow.”

Since its release, Cardi B has been fairly active on the music side. She shared loose singles like “Hot S**t” featuring Ye and Lil Durk, “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion and most recently, March’s “Enough (Miami).”

via: Rap-Up