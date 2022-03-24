Cardi B and Offset Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’ [Video]

Cardi B is going down under the sea and she’s bringing husband Offset & daughter Kulture with her.

Nickelodeon has announced she’ll guest star on an upcoming episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Cardi will voice the role of Sharki B, who is described as the “biggest star in the seven seas—flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Offset will also appear as Offshark, along with their three-year-old daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark.

In the episode, Baby Shark and William run into Sharki B and her family ahead of her concert where she will be performing her new dance craze, “The Seaweed Sway.” You can hear a snippet of the song in the video above. Sharki asks her new friends to show her around town in the meantime, and invites them to join her onstage for “The Seaweed Sway.” As her performance draws near, William continues to struggle with mastering the final move of the dance. Will he figure it out in time?

“The Seaweed Sway” will be included on Nick Jr.’s Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way compilation album, which is slated to hit all streaming platforms on April 8, one week prior to the episode with Cardi B.

Cardi has been a fan of Baby Shark for quite some time, dating back to a 2018 tweet where she posted lyrics of the infamous hook from the earworm of a song.

The following year, Cardi shared that Kulture likes “the whole baby shark mixtape,” along with songs featuring her parents, as well as J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente.”

The episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! with Cardi, Offset, and Kulture will premiere on Nickelodeon at noon on April 15.

Check out the announcement below!