Cardi B and Offset Throw Daughter Kulture Extravagant Fairytale-Themed 3rd Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

Cardi B and Offset seemingly spared no expense when it came to celebrating their daughter’s birthday.

via: People

Posting on her Instagram Story to document the exciting affair, Cardi shared various photos and videos from the event, which featured an outdoor petting zoo, a balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, a towering birthday cake, a ball pit, and bowling lanes, among various other features.

For their special evening, Cardi — who is pregnant with her second child — and Kulture both donned matching pink gowns, while proud dad Offset opted to wear a black and white three-piece suit without a jacket.

Kulture’s birthday celebrations first began with the young child riding alongside her mother and father in a horse-drawn carriage, which brought the trio to the venue where the celebration was being hosted.

Once they arrived, Kulture enjoyed a short ride on a pony, which came with a little unicorn horn attached to its head. Alongside the path, a petting zoo was stationed outside the venue for partygoers to see before heading inside for the birthday bash.

os stories do aniversário da filha da Cardi B, Kulture, alegraram minha noite. a nenê chegou de carruagem, entrou de unicórnio no castelo das princesas, sabe???? pic.twitter.com/fAE5ptxVWI — mística do x-men (@____leila) July 11, 2021

Following her trek on the unicorn, Kulture was led inside the building, where Princess Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog welcomed the birthday girl through a balloon tunnel, which was organized in different colors of the rainbow.

Upon entering the party, Kulture was then greeted by friends and family who were ready to celebrate her on her special day.

Throughout Cardi’s documentation of the party on her Instagram Story, the soon-to-be mother of two showed off more exciting features. Other Disney princesses also awaited Kulture and her guests in their own themed areas, including Belle and Cinderella.

In other posts from the evening, Cardi proudly showcased a stunning fairytale-themed cake crafted for Kulture — which featured a castle on top and a carriage on the bottom — as well as happy moments spent between herself, her daughter, and her husband.

As the night progressed, Cardi and Offset got to let loose as well, dancing together on the dance floor to an array of songs, including some of their own. The “Up” rapper danced around in her form-fitting dress as her growing baby bump was on full display.

Towards the end of the evening as the night began to wind down, Cardi also showed off some dessert options that were served for the occasion, including a giant chocolate fondue fountain.

UMA PRINCESA!

Ontem foi aniversário da Kulture, filha da Cardi B, e aconteceu uma MEGA festa com tudo que a boneca merece. Além de convidados, familiares e amigos, a lenda chegou em sua festa, com tema de princesa, em uma linda carruagem! pic.twitter.com/e6uwcBWyre — Black Notices POP (@blacknewspop) July 11, 2021

Cardi B en el bday de Kulture | Kulture en su bday.

Ambos mood soy yo. pic.twitter.com/UzLUmjD0BN — Raúl Yakaris (@raulyakaris) July 11, 2021

Offset was turning up with Cardi B’s grandma at Kulture’s Birthday Party ?? pic.twitter.com/uhv2Wb2Q2C — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) July 11, 2021

Cardi B played Rihanna's "Umbrella" and "Work" at her daughter Kulture's birthday party (July 10, 2021) ? pic.twitter.com/12EM0RGfnK — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) July 11, 2021

Offset and Cardi B's daughter Kulture celebrated her birthday and they played Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema at Kulture's party. pic.twitter.com/HG9onDfD34 — Mjolo ke Pandemic (@Mjovid_19) July 11, 2021

.@iamcardib partying at Kulture’s 3rd birthday party, glowing and all!

pic.twitter.com/OcHvUinDFi — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 11, 2021

.@iamcardib and Offset with Kulture at her 3rd birthday party. pic.twitter.com/SNrcPyO5g3 — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 11, 2021

Cardi and Offset know how to throw a party. Happy Birthday Kulture.